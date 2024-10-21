Keener Financial Planning LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Keener Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

