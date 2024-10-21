Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.210-4.310 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.