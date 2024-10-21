Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 116,962 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 4.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

