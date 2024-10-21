Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

