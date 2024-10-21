Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of PHG stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
