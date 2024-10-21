Krispy Kreme, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

DNUT stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

