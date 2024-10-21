Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LAKE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

