Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 382.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $921.21 and its 200-day moving average is $858.60. The stock has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.