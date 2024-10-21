Leerink Partners Boosts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $48.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Leerink Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,310.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,356. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 300,891 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,462,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

