Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $225.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

