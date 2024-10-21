Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSPD

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.