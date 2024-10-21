Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LAD opened at $313.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.70.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

