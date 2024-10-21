Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

LGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. Logan Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$411.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

