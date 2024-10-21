Loop Capital Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $187.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $173.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.