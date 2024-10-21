L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

LRLCY opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $100.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

