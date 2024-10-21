MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$25.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
