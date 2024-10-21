MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

