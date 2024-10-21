Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Raised by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $36,823,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

