Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) vs. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Head to Head Contrast

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum 4.79% 24.05% 8.28% Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Marathon Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marathon Petroleum pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays out -576.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $147.79 billion 0.38 $9.68 billion $20.02 7.91 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -556.63

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Petroleum and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 2 5 9 1 2.53 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $187.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures propane and petrochemicals. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers in the United States and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets, as well as through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. Marathon Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use. It also markets and distributes a range of oil products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel, and lubricants through its retail network; and operates gas stations. In addition, the company engages in the collection and trading of used lubricants; research, exploration, and trading of crude oil; and marketing and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas; and operates aircraft fuel supply system and the storage facilities at the Athens International Airport at Spata of Attica. Further, it is involved in the purchase, sale, exploitation, and development of real estate properties; and provision of facilities management, waste management, and financial services. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

