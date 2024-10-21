McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average is $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

