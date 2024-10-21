McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,930 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

