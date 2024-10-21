McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.