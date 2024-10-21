McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

