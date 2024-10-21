McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $15.12 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $537.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

