McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $119.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

