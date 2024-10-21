McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 132.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

