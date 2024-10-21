McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,896 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 251.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 298,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

