McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,155,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $228.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

