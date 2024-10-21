Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

