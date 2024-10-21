Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

