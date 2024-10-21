Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mercer International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MERC opened at $6.70 on Friday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $447.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -8.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard George Short purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,877.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,259. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard George Short bought 6,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,877.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

