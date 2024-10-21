Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,373.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,424.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

