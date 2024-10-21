Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8,870.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,307,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

