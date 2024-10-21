MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $208.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of MSTR opened at $215.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 109.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

