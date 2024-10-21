Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 1,261 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

