Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 11,860 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.