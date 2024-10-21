Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $17.37 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 8.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,051,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 95,286 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

