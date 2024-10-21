Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $231,000 Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $791,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIT stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

