Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

