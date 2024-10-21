Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFGP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFGP stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

