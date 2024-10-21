Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

