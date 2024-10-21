Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $75.92 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
