monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $297.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
monday.com stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average of $235.14. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $293.88.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
