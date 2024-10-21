Morningstar (MORN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $344.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.14. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $349.07.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

