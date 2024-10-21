Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 33 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $603.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

