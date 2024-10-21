Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.89.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $414.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average is $404.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.