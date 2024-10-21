Narus Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $39.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

