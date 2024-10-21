Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

