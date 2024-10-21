Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.