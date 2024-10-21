Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $41,882,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $105.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

